LONDON – Volotea’s (V7) has today announced via a press release the start of its operations at Milan Linate Airport (LIN).

Starting June 3, new connections will be available from the LIN to Catania (CTA) with the first flight taking off on June 4, with Lampedusa (LMP) and Pantelleria (PNL) both starting on June 5.

The flight to CTA will operate every day, with connections to the Sicilian islands departing twice a week, on Saturdays and Sundays.

Volotea Airbus A319-111 reg. EC-MTB taxing to the gate at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Statement from Volotea

Valeria Rebasti, Country Manager Italy and Southeastern Europe for V7, said that they are excited to begin working with LIN.

In addition to providing passengers with three new flight options, the introduction of the new routes from LIN reaffirms their commitment to supporting the tourism industry.

They believe that the introduction of these new routes is just the start of a long and fruitful partnership between the company and LIN.

Volotea Airbus A319-111 reg. EC-MUT on final at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Statement from Milan Linate Airport

Andrea Tucci, SEA’s VP Aviation Business Growth, expressed his delight at the arrival of V7 in Milan. With the start of operations in LIN, this business will help to boost air traffic recovery.

The company’s quick response in seizing the opportunity to win slots and place itself at LIN, which is available starting this summer, would contribute to the diversification of the airport’s commercial offer for the benefit of passengers, while remaining true to the airport’s intended European vocation.

Featured image: Volotea A319 taxiing at Turin Airport (TRN). Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews, and more.

Check out our brand new Airways Prints store to get your hands on high-quality photos from Airways‘ world-class aviation photographers.