LONDON – Today, Volotea (V7) revealed new investments in Venice. The airline’s first A320 will be based at Venice Marco Polo Airport (VCE) in the coming weeks.

The three new A320s would raise the carrier’s passenger-carrying capacity by 15% per flight, with a total capacity of 180 seats. The A320’s arrival is part of V7’s growth strategy, which has recently become a 100 percent Airbus venture.

Volotea Airbus A319-111 reg. EC-MTB taxing to the gate at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Advantages of a Single Manufacturer

With a fleet made up entirely of aircraft from one manufacturer, V7 can gain a number of strategic and operational advantages, including a single pilot license, 20-25% lower maintenance costs than previous Boeing 717s, streamlined programming, and simpler monitoring and auditing in all areas, particularly in terms of safety.

In addition, to being more cost-effective, the new fleet would be more environmentally friendly, reducing the company’s carbon footprint for passengers by dramatically lowering greenhouse gas emissions.

Furthermore, when compared to Boeing 717s, the Airbus V7 can produce less effect whistle on approach, thanks to custom “vortex generators”, further reducing the acoustic effects.

Volotea Airbus A319-112 reg. EC-NBC taking off from Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Statement from Volotea

V7 President and Founder Carlos Muñoz expressed his delight at the arrival of these new aircraft at Marco Polo (VCE), which cements the relationship between V7, Venice, and the Veneto area.

Muñoz went on to say, “The start of operations with the new planes will enable us to add new routes as well as carry a larger number of passengers to even more distant destinations while ensuring comfort, protection, and quality of service on board.”

The A320 is a very successful super plane on the market, and it’s ideal for their fleet’s long-term development.

Featured image: Volotea Airbus A319-111 reg. EC-MUT taxiing to take off at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @avitor_ita

