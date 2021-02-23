LONDON – Volotea (V7) has sped up the transformation process of its fleet for summer 2021 by becoming a wholly Airbus company.

The carrier has gradually phased out its Boeing 717s and will add 15 to 19 A320 aircraft to its fleet. The airline has already purchased 15 and will add another four according to last minute summer demand.

With the addition of the 180-seat Airbus A320s, V7 increases the passenger capacity of its fleet by 15%.

Volotea A319-111 reg. EC-MUT taxiing to take off at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Statement from Volotea

Carlos Muñoz, President and Founder of V7, said they are very proud to move to a 100% Airbus fleet. As a European company, they are very excited to be able to count on Airbus as a long-term partner to their fleet.

Volotea will continue to grow thanks to their strategy of connecting small and medium-sized European cities with each other with a more modern and competitive aircraft model, the Airbus A320, which offers 20-25% lower operating costs than previous B717s.

This increased competitiveness will be highly needed in the post-COVID context of the next few years, where less demand is likely to occur.

Finally, Munõz added, “This change will also allow us to be in the best position to seize in advance great new opportunities such as that created in Spain, through the acquisition of Air Europa (UX) by Iberia (IB) and in France, where the restructuring of the regional market.”

Featured image: Volotea Airbus A319-112 reg. EC-MTM taking off from Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

