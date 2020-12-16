LONDON – After recently announcing the arrival of two Airbus A319s at its Venice base (VCE), Volotea (V7) continues phasing out its Boeing 717s.

The last to leave the fleet was EI-FCU, which, starting from the VCE base, first headed to Reykjavik (KEF) and then flew to Goose Bay (YYR) to land at Winnipeg (YWG). Currently, of the nine Boeing 717s in the fleet, only two of them are active while the others are parked.

Volotea Boeing 717-2BL reg.EI-FCU at Venice Airport (VCE). Photo: Tommaso Dal Maso – @tommi_aviation

Boeing 717 EI-FCU Historic Service

The plane is 15.3 years old. The delivery date was October 25, 2005, when it entered service with Midwest Airlines (YX), with registration N924ME. In May 2009, it entered service with Click Mexicana (QA) and remained there until 2013. In July of the same year, it entered service with V7 and yesterday it left the fleet.

The aircraft has two Rolls Royce BR715 engines that provide a thrust of (62.2kN – 95.6kN) each. The internal configuration is as follows: 125 seats all in economy class.

Featured image: Volotea Boeing 717-2BL reg.EI-FCU on final at Venice Airport (VCE). Photo: Tommaso Dal Maso – @tommi_aviation

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews and more. Use the discount code ‘AIRWAYSONE’ for some money off your purchase.