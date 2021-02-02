LONDON – Volotea (V7) has today announced the appointment of Gabriel Schmilovich as its new Chief Strategy Officer.

Since January 2020, Gabriel has held the role of Senior Strategy Director at V7. During this period he led the redesign of the carrier in view of the resumption of operations, working closely with the Sales Department.

With more than 17 years of experience in the sector, Gabriel, formerly involved in Vueling (VY) and Spanair (JK), will lead the company’s network and strategic decisions, planning its activities and the development of its routes.

Gabriel Schmilovich. Photo: Volotea

Statement from Volotea

Carlos Munõz, President and Founder of V7 said they are delighted to welcome Schmilovich to the Executive Committee. “Gaby is aviation enthusiast and a great expert in his field and has quickly become a key member of our team.”

“Since joining V7, he and the strategy team have shown incredible value, responding with strong, highly innovative and flexible ideas to the difficulties presented by the crisis.”

Munõz added that he will be a decisive figure and will be part of the company’s central leadership, supporting its future growth.