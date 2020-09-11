LONDON – Volotea (V7) has totaled approximately 1.8 m passengers in its international network during the summer months of July and August, operating a total of over 13,700 flights from Turina Airport (TRN).

In a press release, V7 announced that despite a summer characterized by uncertainties and caution for the aviation sector, it recorded better than expected results.

Thus, V7 achieved results for the summer in line with the previous year. On an international level, the punctuality rate is positive: the On-Time Performance 15 is 89.8%. Finally, the airline recommendation rate of 88.8% is also an excellent percentage number.

Volotea Airbus A319-112 reg. EC-NBC taking off from Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Passenger Data Report

At Turin Airport, the carrier totaled over 112,000 passengers (+82% vs summer 2019) in July and August, connecting the Piedmontese capital with nine destinations, all domestic.

During the summer of 2020, V7 connected Turin with Alghero (new route 2020), Naples, Cagliari, Olbia, Palermo, Catania (new route 2020), Lamezia Terme (new route 2020), Lampedusa and Pantelleria.

To the connections operated during the last summer months, already on sale to fly in 2021, there are also the routes to Mykonos and Skiathos.

At airports, V7 took to the runway with more than 810 flights (+ 79.3% vs summer 2019), recording a load factor of 91% and a recommendation rate of 90%.

This means that nine out of 10 passengers would recommend V7 to friends and relatives. Finally, the punctuality rate is also positive, with On-Time Performance 15 at 86.7%.

Volotea Airbus A319-111 reg. EC-MTB taxing to the gate at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Statement from Volotea

Carlos Muñoz, President and Founder of V7, said, “This summer, despite the climate of concern and uncertainty that has characterized the tourism sector at an international level, Volotea has performed above expectations, carrying around 2 million passengers across its entire network.”

“A result that rewards the decision to strengthen domestic connections, not only in Italy, but also in Spain, France and Greece, offering even more frequent and comfortable connections to fly to some of the most beautiful summer destinations.”

Muñoz also said, “To guarantee safety on board our aircraft, once our operations have resumed, we have implemented a series of safety measures, thus allowing our passengers to plan their holidays in complete serenity. Finally, in close synergy with the airports of our network, we are already working to define new proposals in line with the travel needs of our customers.”