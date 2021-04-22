LONDON – Volotea (V7) has announced, via a press release, new investments in Verona (VRN) today. In fact, four Airbus A320 will be delivered to VRN, allowing the low-cost carrier to expand its capacity.

The company, which opened its first operational base in VRN in 2015, will base a minimum of four aircraft on the airport during peak traffic periods, increasing the number of available seats by 4% and 43%, respectively, compared to the summers of 2019 and 2020.

Volotea A319 taxiing at Turin Airport (TRN). Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Verona Summer Schedule

The business will debut in Verona in Summer 2021 with a total of 21 routes, 10 domestic (Alghero, Bari, Cagliari, Catania, Lamezia Terme, Lampedusa, Naples, Olbia, Palermo, Pantelleria) and 11 international (Athens, Crete, Mykonos, Preveza / Lefkada, Santorini, Zakynthos in Greece, Ibiza, Menorca and Palma de Mallorca in Spain, Cork in Ireland and Malta).

Volotea Airbus A319-111 reg. EC-MUT taxiing to take off at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca/Airways – @avitor_ita

Statement from Volotea

The Airbus A320 is a very famous excellent aircraft, suitable for long-term expansion of their fleet, according to Carlos Muoz, President and Founder of Volotea. They are very excited to welcome these new aircraft at the Verona airport.

The start of operations with the new planes will enable them to transport more passengers to even more destinations while ensuring convenience, protection, and quality of service on board. It will also allow them to add new routes to their offer in the future.