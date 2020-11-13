MIAMI – This morning a Volga-Dnepr Antonov An-124-100 suffered a runway excursion while making an emergency landing at Novosibirsk-Tolmachevo Airport (OVB). The aircraft was en route to Vienna, Austria (VIE).
Reports state that the aircraft, registration RA-82042, had suffered an uncontained engine failure in engine 2 during takeoff. Engine parts punctured the fuselage, and parts were found even in a nearby hangar. FlightRadar24 reports that the ADS-B signal loss is most likely due to damage from the failed engine.
No Injuries Reported amid Fuselage Damage
The engines on this specific aircraft are Lotarev D-18T engines. Photos from the scene show that the part which entered the warehouse was part of a fractured disk, likely from the fan.
Following the engine failure, the Flight Crew made an emergency landing back at OVB, where they then overran the runway. There were 14 persons on board the aircraft, and 84 tons of auto parts. The airline reports that there were no injuries.
The aircraft suffered damage to the engines, wings, fuselage, and landing gear. The nose landing gear failed once the aircraft exited the runway.
Featured image: Antonov AN-124 reg. RA-82042 on final at Turin International Airport (TRN). Photo: Alberto Cucini – @ac_avphoto