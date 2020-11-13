MIAMI – This morning a Volga-Dnepr Antonov An-124-100 suffered a runway excursion while making an emergency landing at Novosibirsk-Tolmachevo Airport (OVB). The aircraft was en route to Vienna, Austria (VIE).

Reports state that the aircraft, registration RA-82042, had suffered an uncontained engine failure in engine 2 during takeoff. Engine parts punctured the fuselage, and parts were found even in a nearby hangar. FlightRadar24 reports that the ADS-B signal loss is most likely due to damage from the failed engine.

The incident resulted in a total loss of communications and also the loss of transponder signals. High energy fragments caused substantial damage to the wing root, inner slats and fuselage. Ground damage about 2 NM west of the airport.https://t.co/CmR1efQSKw pic.twitter.com/Rgqe0SRRoH — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) November 13, 2020

No Injuries Reported amid Fuselage Damage

The engines on this specific aircraft are Lotarev D-18T engines. Photos from the scene show that the part which entered the warehouse was part of a fractured disk, likely from the fan.

Following the engine failure, the Flight Crew made an emergency landing back at OVB, where they then overran the runway. There were 14 persons on board the aircraft, and 84 tons of auto parts. The airline reports that there were no injuries.

The aircraft suffered damage to the engines, wings, fuselage, and landing gear. The nose landing gear failed once the aircraft exited the runway.

An Antonov An-124 suffered a runway excursion after an emergency return to Novosibirsk-Tolmachevo Airport, Russia. https://t.co/ZMfmsBKpS8 pic.twitter.com/ZDh71nzqJa — Aviation Safety Net (@AviationSafety) November 13, 2020