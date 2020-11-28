LONDON – The Volga Dnepr Antonov AN-124-100 that suffered a runway excursion at Novosibirsk-Tolmachevo Airport (OVB) earlier this month has been filmed being towed by Russian tanks.

The footage was first discovered via the Aviation section on Reddit where the aircraft was impressively towed by at least two Russian tanks.

Reports state that the aircraft, registration RA-82042, had suffered an uncontained engine failure in engine 2 during takeoff. Engine parts punctured the fuselage, and parts were found even in a nearby hangar. FlightRadar24 reports that the ADS-B signal loss is most likely due to damage from the failed engine.

Antonov AN-124 reg. RA-82042 on final at Turin International Airport (TRN). Photo: Alberto Cucini – @ac_avphoto

The engines on this specific aircraft are Lotarev D-18T engines. Photos from the scene show that the part which entered the warehouse was from a fractured disk, likely from the fan.

Following the engine failure, the Flight Crew made an emergency landing back at OVB, where they then overran the runway. There were 14 persons on board the aircraft, and 84 tons of auto parts. The airline reports that there were no injuries.

The aircraft suffered damage to the engines, wings, fuselage, and landing gear. The nose landing gear failed once the aircraft exited the runway.

An Antonov An-124 suffered a runway excursion after an emergency return to Novosibirsk-Tolmachevo Airport, Russia. https://t.co/ZMfmsBKpS8 pic.twitter.com/ZDh71nzqJa — Aviation Safety Net (@AviationSafety) November 13, 2020

Fleet Grounded

According to an exclusive release by The Loadstar, Volga-Dnepr (VI) has taken the decision to ground its fleet of Antonov AN-124 aircraft indefinitely.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Commenting on the news was Konstantin Vekshin, the Chief Commercial Officer of VI who went into detail about the decision taken by the airline. “This is a well-thought-through decision. We want to be proactive and pre-emptive and demonstrate that we are a responsible airline where safety comes first.”

“We have not received any official notifications or service directives yet, and there are no preliminary conclusions, so we have to suspend the entire AN-124 fleet with immediate effect.”

“We strictly adhere to our safety policy, external regulations and public interest. We want to continue to remain the safest operator in the world; grounding the fleet is in the best interests of society.”