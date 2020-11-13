MIAMI – Volaris (Y4) launches today its new Mexico City (MEX) – Houston (IAH) route with four weekly frequencies on Thursdays and Sundays.

The company remains committed to being one of the airlines with the most active routes and operations, so during November 2020, it will connect IAH with two of the main tourist destinations in Mexico: Guadalajara and now Mexico City.

Schedules and Frequencies

The new y4 route from MEX to IAH offers the following schedules and frequencies:

Start of operations: November 12, 2020

Frequencies: Thursday and Sunday

Departing on Thursday and Sunday from MEX at 12:20 and arriving in IAH at 14:35

Departing on Thursday and Sunday from IAH at 16:05 and arriving in MEX at 18:20

Mario Díaz, Directcor of the Houston Airports, said, “It is our responsibility to offer a comfortable and safe airport with the necessary sanitation measures for all our visitors.”

“We are honored that Y4 has implemented this new route between IAH and MEX, but most importantly that they work with us day after day for the welfare of the public.”

Statement from Volaris

Miguel Aguiñiga, Director of Market Development and Distribution at Y4, said, “We are very happy because we are the only ultra-low-cost airline operating in IAH with the sole purpose of continuing to transport thousands of Customers for the remainder of 2020 and for years to come.”

“We will connect IAH with MEX, one of the main tourist destinations in our country, which is a great achievement for our company and a very important event for the economic recovery on both sides of the border.”

