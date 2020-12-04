MIAMI – Mexican low-cost airline Volaris (Y4) announced the new Mexico City (MEX) – Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) route with three weekly flights: Monday – Wednesday – Friday. Volaris is the only airline that connects DFW airport to Mexico, in fact from now on it will connect Mexico City, as well as the nation’s main tourist destination.

Volaris Airbus A320 Taking off. Photo: Luke Ayers/ Staff Airways

Statement from Vice President of Airline Relations at DFW Airport

Milton De La Paz, vice president of Airline Relations at DFW Airport, said: “We are excited to welcome Volaris’ new flight fromMexicoCity. All of our customers can be confident that they are travelling through a clean and safe environment. We currently serve 20 destinations in Mexico and are pleased to provide more travel options to our largest international market. We look forward to adding more services from DFW Airport in the future.”

It must be said that Volaris since the beginning of the pandemic has carried 6 million passengers in both Mexico and the United States, receiving numerous awards such as the CDMX Timbre de Seguridad Turística for the rapid and successful implementation of its biological safety protocol.

Volaris has also joined the list of companies that have received the safe travel stamp, awarded by the World Travel and Tourism Council, and will help regain traveler trust.

Volaris A320 Photo: Volaris

Statement from Miguel Aguiñiga

During the ribbon cutting ceremony, Miguel Aguiñiga, Volaris Director of Market Development and Distribution, said, “We are very happy that Volaris is operating in Dallas Fort Worth, with the sole purpose of continuing to transport thousands of customers for the rest of 2020 and for many years to come. From now on we will connect the DFW metroplex with Mexico City, a great milestone for our company and a very important event for the economic recovery on both sides of the border. “

Those interested in buying this new route will be able to do so, in the following itineraries:

Mexico City – Dallas Fort Worth

Frequencies: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday

Leaving DFW on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 11:12 hrs. and arriving to Mexico City at 13:39 hrs. Leaving Mexico City on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 07:05 hrs. and arriving to DFW at 09:32 hrs.

Featured image: Volaris Airbus A320ceo. Photo: Tomas Del Coro.

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews and more. Use the discount code ‘AIRWAYSONE’ for some money off your purchase.