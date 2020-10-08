MIAMI – Volaris (Y4) has announced a new service between Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and Mexico City International Airport (MEX). Nonstop flights will begin on December 11, 2020, at a rate of three times per week. This makes Y4 the only ultra-low-cost carrier to connect Mexico to the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

Flights from DFW will depart at 11:12 am local time and arrive at MEX at 1:39 pm local time. Flights from MEX will depart at 7:05 am local time and arrive at DFW at 09:32 am local time. All of the flights will operate on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

“With this new route, we strengthen our objective of getting more Mexicans to reach their destination quickly

and safely, offering the best rates in the market,” says Miguel Aguíñiga. Aguíñiga is the Director of Market Development at Y4. “As a leading airline, we are also committed to contributing to the economic reactivation of our country,” he adds.

Volaris Airbus A320. Photo: Tomas Del Coro

New Biosafety Protocol

Like many other airlines, Y4 has increased its cleaning procedures as a result of COVID-19. It has created a strict ‘Biosafety Protocol’ following recommendations from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Travelers will have their temperature checked by crewmembers prior to boarding. Face masks must be worn during the entirety of their flights. Aircraft will be disinfected with industrial-grade products in between all flights.

Volaris Airbus A319. Photo: André Du-pont via Wikimedia

Flights Ready for Bookings

As of today, the new flights are open for booking. In addition to Dallas/Fort Worth, Y4 operates flights from Mexico City to two other Texan cities: Houston and San Antonio. The airline says its new route will “allow more friends and family to meet again on both sides of the border.”

Volaris recommends that travelers book their flights in advance to ensure the best rates possible. Booking in advance also allows travelers to view the airline’s variety of products and services, helping them to customize their travel experience.