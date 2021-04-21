MIAMI – By the end of the year, Volaris (Y4), the Mexican low cost carrier, will add an additional eight Airbus A320neos to its growing fleet.

The airline noted competitive leasing deals and a void in capacity struck by legacy carriers as favorable conditions for the addition of new aircraft.

Additionally, the vaccine rollout taking place in North America gives the airline confidence that enough demand will return in the coming months to justify the new aircraft.

The fuel efficient, next generation aircraft will be part of Y4’s fleet on long term lease, joining the airline’s current fleet of 25 Airbus A320neos.

Volaris currently operates a total fleet of 83 Airbus A319, A320 and A321 aircraft, a significant feat for the 16 year old airline.

Photo: Luke Ayers/Airways

March Recovery

Earlier this month, Y4 announced its strong March results, showing an overall 87% load factor and 93% of 2020 capacity.

The airline transported 1.5 million passengers in March, an example of the rebound in travel. Volaris noted its flexibility in volatile conditions as a factor in its recovery.

Commenting on the recovery, Volaris’ President and Chief Executive Officer, Enrique Beltranena, said, “Our steady recovery process has been focused on rebuilding our core network, managing capacity by market where we expand as demand allows and to continue to exploit new opportunities as they appear.

He continued, “Our March 2021 figures and our capacity management are a testament to the domestic market opportunity and to Volaris’ potential to expand its international network as the United States and Central American markets recover.”