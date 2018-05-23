Airways Magazine

Volaris Launches San Jose-El Salvador-Washington Dulles Flights

May 23
2018
MIAMI — Ultra low-cost carrier Volaris Costa Rica started flying to Washington D.C. from San José’s Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) via San Salvador International Airport (SAL) since last week.

“We are very pleased to inaugurate another route from Central America this year as we had announced. Having a Volaris Costa Rica station in the U.S. capital opens up new horizons and strengthens our commitment to offer competitive rates to new destinations, “said Fernando Naranjo, General Manager of Volaris Costa Rica.

According to Volaris, this flight to Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) will be the first to the U.S. capital and also one of the first routes operated by Volaris Costa Rica into the U.S.

This addition follows also the goal of “uniting more communities in Central America with the eastern United States,” and aims to expand connectivity, as the carrier said in a statement.

The route, which originates in San José, will travel via El Salvador on Mondays and Wednesdays. Flights that originate in the United States will depart on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Volaris Costa Rica New Service to Washington, D.C. Schedule

San José, Costa Rica (SJO) – San Salvador, El Salvador (SAL) – Washington, D.C. (IAD)

(Monday and Wednesday, from May 16, 2018)

  • SJO departure at 1:30 p.m., arrival in SAL at 3:00 p.m.
  • SAL departure at 4:45 p.m., arrival in IAD at 11:35 p.m.
Washington, D.C. (IAD) – San Salvador, El Salvador (SAL) – San José, Costa Rica (SJO)

(Tuesday and Thursday, from May 17, 2018)

  • IAD departure at 1:52 a.m., arrival in SAL at 5:00 a.m.
  • SAL departure at 6:00 a.m., arrival in SJO at 7:35 a.m.

Additionally, the new route to IAD joins other two previously launched to Los Angeles (LAX) on March 15 (from SJO via SAL) and March 17 (from SJO, via Guatemala’s La Aurora International Airport (GUA)). Then, on April 17, a new service to New York (JFK) from SJO via SAL took place.

Volaris Costa Rica, based in Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO), operates as a subsidiary of Mexican airline, Volaris, in 11 destinations across Central America, Mexico, and the United States, featuring Los Angeles (LAX), New York (JFK), and now Washington, D.C. (IAD).

As of October 2017, it manages a fleet of five aircraft, consisting of three Airbus A319-100 and two Airbus A320-200, which carries 144 and 180 passengers, respectively.

