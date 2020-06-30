Airways Magazine

VivaAerobus Increases US Flights

June 30
14:46 2020
MIAMI – Mexican low-cost carrier VivaAerobus (VB) has announced the resumption and new offer of services to the US starting in July.

In addition, VB established new hygiene and safety measures for traveling including new cleaning and social distancing guidelines.

VivaAerobus_Airbus_A320_at_Toulouse. Photo: Hiro Nishikura

Frequencies Back to The US

Having announced some resumptions during June, the carrier will increase its Monterrey-Houston route to four flights per week and its Guadalajara-Los Angeles service to one daily flight.

Beginning in the first week of July, VB will resume other services to US cities two times a week on specific days. On Mondays and Fridays, Guadalajara-Houston flights will be offered while on Thursdays and Sundays, the airline will fly the Mexico City-New York route.

To complete the week, the company will start Guadalajara – Chicago services with two flights per week. Then, it will increase the frequency to three weekly on July 9 on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

VivaAerobus A320. Wiki Commons

New Services, Health Measures

On July 3, the carrier will start its new Monterrey-San Antonio route with two flights per week, on Mondays and Fridays.

Regarding this, VB CEO, Juan Carlos Zuazua said the company decided to increase the international offer to meet passengers’ needs, which also include prioritizing their health and well-being.

As a result, the company has implemented a low-fare scheme. It has also launched ‘Viva Contigo,’ a campaign to provide a safe traveler journey for customers and staff.

Besides onboard disinfection processes and those in common areas, the airline’s staff will have to use protective equipment while passengers will have to commit to basic health protocols.

Photo: Airbus.

A321neo Delivery

The company also increased its fleet with the delivery of its first A321-200NX(LR) last week. The aircraft is part of a 41 A321-200N order announced by Airbus in 2018.

The carrier currently operates 18 A320-200 and 19 A320-200neo, which serve international and domestic destinations, according to ch-aviation.

The new additions will allow VB to increase its frequencies and fulfill the Mexican market demand.

Sofia Marrero

Sofia Marrero

Journalist and lover of traveling and historical events. I'm fascinated by sustainability alternatives and customer service improvements. Flying and seeing everything from the skies is better if you are drinking coffee and reading a good book.

0