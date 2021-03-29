MIAMI – Viva Aerobus (VB) is launching a twice-weekly service from San Antonio International Airport (SAT) to Bajío International Airport (BJX) which serves the Greater Bajío, Mexico region, including León and Guanajuato.



In a press release, Jesus H. Saenz, Jr., Director of Airports, San Antonio Airport System, said, “We are very pleased with the continued investment that Viva Aerobus has committed to San Antonio. This new service is a terrific indicator of growing demand between South-Central Texas and Mexico and will be a tremendous asset for the entire region.”



The new service begins May 1 with two weekly flights on Tuesdays and Saturdays.



“We are grateful for Viva Aerobus giving SAT travelers another connection to Mexico,” said Erik Walsh, City Manager, City of San Antonio. “This will make it easier to reconnect with family and friends and to drive business and tourism between our great city and Mexico.”



San Antonio will be one of two U.S. cities to offer nonstop service year-round to Bajio on Viva Aerobus onboard a 186-seat Airbus A320neo.

VIVA AEROBUS XA-VAO AIRBUS A320-200(WL). Photo: Luke Ayers/Airways

Growth on Both Sides of the Route

“San Antonio is an inviting city and we are excited about this new service because it opens the doors to welcome even more travelers to our beautiful destination, which is also home to Texas’ only UNESCO World Heritage site”, said Mayor Ron Nirenberg.



Viva Aerobus’ CEO Juan Carlos Zuazua said that the airline’s nonstop flights from San Antonio to Leon are part of its growth strategy and that this enhanced connectivity will contribute to both cities growth in terms of tourism and trade.



According to the press release, “The Bajio region is home to a number of UNESCO World Heritage sites (cities of Guanajuato, San Miguel de Allende and Querétaro), a vibrant art scene, colonial authenticity, and cultural integrity that welcomes visitors from around the globe. The region includes portions of the Mexican states Guanajuato, Querétaro, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán, San Luis Potosí, and Zacatecas.

Additionally, the Bajìo region is one of the fastest growing areas in the country with booming manufacturing and trade sectors, most notably in the automotive and aerospace industries. Legacy industries in agriculture and leather/footwear products continue to fuel the region’s dynamic economy.

On the U.S. side, San Antonio is experiencing growth in the bioscience, healthcare, aerospace, IT, cybersecurity, and green technology sectors.

Flight Schedule

Depart BJX at 9:25 am and arrive at SAT at 11:30 am Tuesday/Saturday

Depart SAT at 12:40 pm and arrive at BJX at 2:40 pm Tuesday/Saturday



More information can be found at https://www.vivaaerobus.com/en.

Featured image: XA-VIK – Airbus A320-271N – Viva Aerobus. Photo by Kochan Kleps/Airways

