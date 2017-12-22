Viva Air Concludes Order for 50 Airbus A320 Family Aircraft

MIAMI — Latin America low-cost carrier group, Viva Air, which is owned by Irelandia Aviation, signed an agreement with Airbus for 50 Airbus A320 Family aircraft.

The two all-Airbus carriers, VivaColombia and Viva Air Peru, in order to upgrade their fleets, will operate the 35 Airbus A320neo and 15 Airbus A320neo. These acquisitions follow growth opportunities and development across Latin America.

William Shaw, CEO, and Founder of Medellin-based VivaColombia, part of Viva Air, said: “This order reflects our long-term commitment to our customers lowering fares further due to the benefits of this new fleet.”

“We are excited to continue expanding our successful low-cost model and accelerate our growth throughout Latin America making air transportation more accessible and affordable to our customers,” he added.

In 2012, the Airbus-VivaColombia relationship took place when the airline began services with the Airbus A320 aircraft. VivaColombia, based in Medellin, has been an all-Airbus operator since, and currently operates 11 Airbus A320s.

On the other side, John Leahy, Airbus Chief Operating Officer, Customers, said: “Airbus is pleased to play a major role in supporting Viva Air in its exciting journey to develop the low-cost model throughout Latin America.”

“With its exceptionally comfortable cabin, low operating costs and excellent fuel efficiency, the A320 and A320neo Families are the best product lines to complement Viva Air’s expansion goals,” he continued.

Furthermore, Irelandia Aviation, led by Declan Ryan, has successfully developed six low-cost carriers around the world: Allegiant, Ryanair, Tigerair, VivaAerobus, VivaColombia and most recently Viva Air Peru, based in Lima. These airlines combined have carried more than a billion passengers on a fleet of over 420 aircraft.

"Esta es la mejor forma de cerrar un gran año": @wnashaw, CEO y Fundador de Viva.✈🎉💺🎊 #50AvionesNuevos pic.twitter.com/1vTKhsQSra — Viva Air Perú (@VivaAirPeru) December 22, 2017

According to the manufacturer, the Airbus A320 Family is the world’s best-selling single-aisle product. To date, the Family has gained more than 13,000 orders and over 7,600 aircraft have been delivered to 400 clients and companies worldwide.

Likewise, the A320neo Family features the most modern technologies including new generation engines and sharklets.