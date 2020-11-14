MIAMI – Viva Air Colombia (VH) has transported the Uruguayan national team home to Montevideo (MVD) following their victory over Colombia.

Using a new Airbus A320neo with the registration HK-5352 and decked out with the new Boomerang Livery, the six and a half hour flight from Barranquilla (BAQ) provided greatest service in terms of comfort and modernity that VH has on offer.

The flight departed BAQ 11:34 PM and arrived at MVD at 8:10 AM the next morning.

Viva Air Colombia Airbus A320 Reg: HK-4811

A Colombian Upstart

With a fleet of 24 aircraft including two Airbus A320neo and 22 Airbus A320-200 airframes, VH previously flew relief flights at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Offering low cost service around the Americas, VH has weathered the pandemic well and is positioned for future growth.

Viva Air Colombia Airbus A320neo reg: HK-5352, the same aircraft that ferried the Uruguayan team Photo: Eurospot

