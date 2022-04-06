DALLAS – Argentina’s National Civil Aviation Administration (ANAC) has given Colombian ULCC Viva Air (VH) permission to begin scheduled service to the country.

Viva would become the third carrier to connect both countries. Both Bogotá (BOG) and Medellín (MED) have received approval for seven weekly VH flights to the Argentinian capital of Buenos Aires (MDE).

According to ANAC, clearance has been granted under a bilateral aviation services agreement inked in February 2018 between Argentina and Colombia. The number of weekly flights allowed by carriers between Bogota and Buenos Aires increased to 21 as a result of the agreement.

Airlines were also given permission to conduct up to seven weekly flights between regional sites in Colombia and Argentina.

Aerolineas Argentinas Boeing 737 MAX. Photo: John Santoro/Airways

Colombia-Argentina Connections

Aerolineas Argentinas (AA) flies five times a week from Buenos Aires Ministro Pistarini (EZE) to Bogota and once a week from EZE to Cali (CLO). EZE-BOG is also served by Colombian flag carrier Avianca (AV), which operates double-daily flights.

If Viva enters the market as anticipated, the ULCC’s footprint will grow even more as it tries to compete with traditional carriers on inter-regional routes.

In July 2018, VH inaugurated its first international flights to Peru and the United States, followed by flights to Mexico in June 2021. In March 2022, flights to the Dominican Republic began, linking Medelln with Punta Cana (PUJ), and the carrier plans to begin flying to Brazil in June 2022.

Featured image: XA-VIK – Airbus A320-271N – Viva Aerobus. Photo by Kochan Kleps