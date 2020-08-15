LONDON – Indian carrier Vistara (UK) has welcomed its second Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner to the fleet.

This aircraft is the second unit of 10 originally ordered back in the Farnborough Air Show of 2018.

The first aircraft was delivered to the Indian airline back at the end of February this year.

“With the unveiling of our new cabin products, today’s milestone reflects Vistara’s deep-rooted commitment to providing our customers with a premium travel experience like no other carrier in India,” said Mr. Leslie Thng, UK’s Chief Executive Officer, back in February.

The CEO added, “we are confident that millions of our loyal customers will be delighted to have the choice of flying their favorite Indian airline now on long haul international routes as well.”

New Delhi: TATA SAI Airlines Ltd. Chairman Bhaskar Bhat (2L) with Vistara CEO Leslie Thng (2R) pose for photographs during the launch of Vistara Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, in New Delhi, Monday, March 2, 2020. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI02-03-2020_000119B)

Boeing 787-9 Specifications

Like with the first Boeing 787-9 received, the aircraft features 30 seats in Business Class via a 1-2-1 configuration.

Premium Economy offers 21 seats in a 2-3-2 configuration, with Economy offering 248 seats in a 3-3-3 configuration.

The Indian division of Boeing (NYSE:BA) commented on the delivery of the new unit.

“Congratulations Vistara on the delivery of your second Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.”

“The technologically advanced 787, the only widebody plane type that Vistara flies, will enable passengers to experience exceptional air travel.”

The dream continues, with new horizons in sight. Welcoming the second Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner™️ to our fleet. #ExperienceTheDream#FlyHigher pic.twitter.com/4BULUUdDCy — Vistara (@airvistara) August 15, 2020

Preparing for International Operations

While a delivery of a new aircraft may be peculiar during a financial crisis caused by this virus, UK has a lot in mind.

The two Boeing 787 in the fleet currently, VT-TSD and VT-TSE will be deployed on international operations.

According to sources, the airline will commence flights to London from New Delhi as well as venture into Frankfurt and Paris.

The routes will run under the air travel bubbles set up by the Indian government.

Currently, France and the U.S are part of the arrangements, with Germany and the U.K expected to join within weeks.

Overall

While a new destination is always exciting, the current COVID-19 crisis has posed a serious question on air travel.

With many avoiding travel, it rather does seem challenging on how the airline plans to attract passenger traffic.

Whatever the case may be, the carrier plans to tackle the situation as and when it arises.

This has been especially seen through the acquisition of new aircraft such as the Airbus A321neo, of which the first one was received last month.