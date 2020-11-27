MIAMI – Vistara (UK) will launch a nonstop route from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (BOM) to London Heathrow Airport (LHR). The first flight will depart on January 16, 2021.

Since mid-pandemic, UK has been operating flights to London under an “air bubble” between the Indian and the Kingdom. Just in September, it announced that it would increase its daily frequencies as the flight demand has risen. At that time, it also said that it expected to expand its service to other big cities under special operations. UK had already announced more services between Goa and London.

The new flights are scheduled for three times per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The chosen aircraft will be the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

New Delhi: TATA SAI Airlines Ltd. Chairman Bhaskar Bhat (2L) with Vistara CEO Leslie Thng (2R) pose for photographs during the launch of Vistara Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, in New Delhi, Monday, March 2, 2020. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI02-03-2020_000119B)

Major Expansion into the UK Market

The airline’s focus on the UK market started in August of this year when it launched its first flight between New Delhi (DEL) and LHR. This route has been operated by a Dreamliner. Despite the pandemic, the Indian airline was ready to start this route in early 2020 as it took delivery of the aircraft at the end of 2019.

In mid-2020, the carrier received another jet of the same type. Therefore, it sought to add more international services to its network. During the DEL-LHR launch, UK CEO Leslie Thng said that Mumbai would be the next destination to service. As he said at that time, the company should “remain optimistic about the future.” Now, BOM-LHR is a reality amid the current hard times.

Featured photo: Vistara Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: Nick Dean.

