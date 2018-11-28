Airways Magazine

Vistara To Take 15 A320neos From Air Lease Corporation

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Vistara To Take 15 A320neos From Air Lease Corporation

Ramesh NG

Vistara To Take 15 A320neos From Air Lease Corporation
November 28
06:53 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON – Up to 15 Airbus A320neo family aircraft will be joining Indian carrier Vistara from Air Lease Corporation (ALC). The long-term lease agreements show that nine A320neos and six Airbus A321neos will be placed under Vistara’s custody.

The A320neos will be powered by CFM56 LEAP-1A26 engines and will be delivered to Vistara starting in the first quarter of 2021 through to 2022.

The A321neos, similarly, will share the same engine variant and are expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2020 through to 2021.

This new deal means that ALC is expected to become the lessor with the largest share in Vistara’s fleet, as measured by number of aircraft, and by overall value.

Kishore Korde, Executive VP of ALC, stated that Vistara will benefit from “the most modern, fuel-efficient new technology that will greatly enhance Vistara’s fleet operations and passenger experience.”

Korde also showed some excitement over “a long and successful relationship with Vistara as we work together to modernize and grow the airline.”

Currently, the Indian carrier boasts a fleet of 13 A320ceos and nine A320neos. With this order, the airline will operate a larger number of neo aircraft over the current engine option planes.

Source: Tamás Vékony

The current average age of the airline’s fleet is a short 2.3 years. With these deliveries, this number will drop significantly.

Vistara was founded in 2014 as a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines in the Indian city of Gurgaon. The airline is based at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Vistara has managed to carry over two million passengers during its first two years of operations, gaining a 3.3% market share of India’s domestic market.

With the arrival of these 15 Airbus planes, the airline’s participation might increase significantly.

Comments
102
Tags
Air Lease CorporationAirbus A320neoFeaturedVistara
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
James Field

James Field

James is a passionate AvGeek based in Manchester, U.K who has been actively spotting for years. James has been an Aviation Enthusiast for 8 years and has a fond likening to Concorde! James hopes to grow in the aviation industry with journalism being his primary focus.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways San Francisco Seattle Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines US Airways Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Airways International, Inc © 2018. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0