Vistara To Take 15 A320neos From Air Lease Corporation

LONDON – Up to 15 Airbus A320neo family aircraft will be joining Indian carrier Vistara from Air Lease Corporation (ALC). The long-term lease agreements show that nine A320neos and six Airbus A321neos will be placed under Vistara’s custody.

The A320neos will be powered by CFM56 LEAP-1A26 engines and will be delivered to Vistara starting in the first quarter of 2021 through to 2022.

The A321neos, similarly, will share the same engine variant and are expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2020 through to 2021.

This new deal means that ALC is expected to become the lessor with the largest share in Vistara’s fleet, as measured by number of aircraft, and by overall value.

Kishore Korde, Executive VP of ALC, stated that Vistara will benefit from “the most modern, fuel-efficient new technology that will greatly enhance Vistara’s fleet operations and passenger experience.”

Korde also showed some excitement over “a long and successful relationship with Vistara as we work together to modernize and grow the airline.”

Currently, the Indian carrier boasts a fleet of 13 A320ceos and nine A320neos. With this order, the airline will operate a larger number of neo aircraft over the current engine option planes.

Source: Tamás Vékony

The current average age of the airline’s fleet is a short 2.3 years. With these deliveries, this number will drop significantly.

Vistara was founded in 2014 as a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines in the Indian city of Gurgaon. The airline is based at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Vistara has managed to carry over two million passengers during its first two years of operations, gaining a 3.3% market share of India’s domestic market.

With the arrival of these 15 Airbus planes, the airline’s participation might increase significantly.