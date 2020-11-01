MIAMI – Vistara (UK) is looking to augment a fleet of 43 to one of 70 by 2023 with the recent addition of a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner defining such plans.

Having inaugurated a flight to London (LHR) in August, UK has had to increase the frequency of the flights to four a week highlighting a positive demand for such services.

Having begun the year with 42 aircraft, the airline hopes to increase the fleet to 47 by the end of the year with three Boeing 787-9s, two Airbus A321neo aircraft, and a replacement of seven Airbus A320ceo jets with brand new Airbus A320neos.

New Delhi: TATA SAI Airlines Ltd. Chairman Bhaskar Bhat (2L) with Vistara CEO Leslie Thng (2R) pose for photographs during the launch of Vistara Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, in New Delhi, Monday, March 2, 2020. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI02-03-2020_000119B)

Broad Expansion

In terms of future goals, an airline spokesperson said “our focus in the long term remains on densifying our domestic network and strengthening our presence in the international market while forging strong partnerships with many like-minded global airlines to benefit our customers and offer them a seamless experience.”

With UK well on its way to a fleet of 70 aircraft with more planes to arrive next year and growing operations, the airline is set for a positive future even as the global COVID-19 pandemic rages on.

Featured image: Vistara Airbus A320 at DEL Photo: © Max Taubman – @maximumaviation

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews and more. Use the discount code ‘AIRWAYSONE’ for some money off your purchase.