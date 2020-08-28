MIAMI – Vistara (UK) has released its first-ever in-flight safety video. It displays Yoga-based safety postures and relaxing images on board an Airbus A321neo and a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

This is the first time that an Indian airline showcases this kind of in-flight initiative. The key objective of the video is to demonstrate safety instructions in a relaxing way for passengers.

Apart from the safety Yoga-style demonstrations, the airline shows several locations in India to offer the country as a travel destination. For this purpose, the content is available in Hindi and English.

According to Vistara CCO Vinod Kannan, this strategy seeks to show the company’s Indian roots and its global contemporary outlook. The safety video was a partnership collaboration between the carrier and creative agency FCB India.

Vistara Safety Video Production and Message

The shooting of the video took over 14 days. It also featured a senior member of the UK’s cabin crew and a certified Yoga instructor. During filming, the team moved through cities and towns spanning four Indian states and a Union Territory.

Yoga and the country’s landscape were chosen as they are considered one of India’s greatest gifts. FCB National Creative Director of FCB Surjo Dutt said that the visual content also hooks the viewers’ attention.

The video will keep passengers safe and fresh for their arrival; it is a novel way for safety instructions not to go unnoticed.