Vistara Receives First Airbus A321neo (+Photos)

LONDON – Indian carrier Vistara has today received its first of six Airbus A321neo aircraft.

The aircraft flew from Hamburg to New Delhi and features an advanced aircraft cabin with fully flat beds in business class.

These aircraft are pertinent to an order of 50 Airbus A320neo Family aircraft signed in 2018 which are on lease by Air Lease Corporation.

Commenting on the delivery was Leslie Thng, the CEO of Vistara who expressed great welcome to the new aircraft.

Economy inside of the Vistara A321neo – Photo courtesy of @khabri_lal on Twitter

“We are excited to welcome our first A321neo aircraft, the latest addition in our growing fleet. The new aircraft ensures operational enhancement, cost efficiency as well as reduction in carbon footprint for us while enabling extra payload capacity, greater fuel efficiency and higher range.”

“The new cabin products on our A321 aircraft truly complement our promise of providing a premium and world-class flying experience to travelers from and to India. All of these aspects perfectly align with our international growth strategy”.

Also commenting on the news was Christian Scherer, Chief Commercial Officer at Airbus who emphasised the benefits of the aircraft.

Premium Economy onboard the Vistara A321neo – Photo by: @khabri_lal

“In these challenging times, differentiation through efficiency, product and customer mindset is what truly matters, and we are proud to see our A321neo as an essential cornerstone in meeting Vistara’s strategic objectives for the future”.

“Providing a competitive edge through India’s best in class business cabin as well as significant advantages in terms of operations, efficiency and environment are a truly wise way for a growing airline going forward.”

The A321neos can seat up to 240 passengers, but with Vistara, it is different because of the business class setup onboard.

The aircraft features a three-class layout with 12 seats in Business, 24 in Premium Economy and 152 in Economy, totalling 188 seats overall.

Business Class seat onboard the Vistara Airbus A321neo – Photo by: @khabri_lal on Twitter

The airline will enjoy 20 per cent fuel savings as well as a 20 per cent reduction in emissions and a nearly 50 per cent drop in noise footprint.

The engines on the aircraft are powered by two CFM-Leap 1A engines, with the aircraft being supported by Airbus’ Flight Hour Services Tailored Support Package to optimise and secure fleet operations.

At this point in time, the orderbook for the A320neo Family is at 7,445 aircraft.