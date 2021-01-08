MIAMI – Indian airline Vistara (UK) continues opening long-haul routes to Europe with a Frankfurt service after the addition of London to its network. Frankfurt will be UK’s second European destination.

The Frankfurt International Airport (FRA) route will start on February 18, 2021. In 2020 there was a boom of new airlines for FRA: Bamboo Airways (QH), Air New Zealand (NZ) and Qantas (QF) are the latest arrivals.

From Delhi to Frankfurt

From February 18, UK’s Boeing 787 aircraft will start flying to FRA twice a week, on Thursdays and Saturdays. While multiple origins serve London, only Delhi will serve Frankfurt for the time being with the following schedule:

Flight UK 25 will depart from Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) in Delhi at 03:30 local time. Following an eight-hour 55-minute flight, the Boeing 787 will arrive in Frankfurt (FRA) at 07:55. At 12:40 local time, Flight UK 26 will depart Frankfurt. After a shorter seven-hour 40-minute flight, it will touch down in Delhi at 00:50 local time the next day.

Commenting on the route launch, Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, who said, “As a key gateway to Germany and an ever-thriving metropolis that is a global hub of finance, commerce and trade, Frankfurt is another significant addition to our route network that also strengthens our presence in Europe.”

Featured image: Vistara Boeing 787. Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways

