MIAMI – Indian premium carrier Vistara (UK) conducted its inaugural flight from New Delhi (DEL) to Tokyo Haneda (HND) today, the fourth airline operating this sector besides Air India (AI), ANA (NH), and Japan Airlines (JA) – a route that shows further positive growth.

Vistara’s Chief Executive Officer, Leslie Thng, said “We are delighted to take India’s finest airline to Japan and provide an unmatched flying experience to our customers. We look forward to further strengthening our presence on this new route in the coming months.”

Flight Details

After departing at DEL 03:00, the flight lasted nearly 8 hours and landed in Haneda 14:50. It was operated by a 1.4-year-old Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner (VT-TSD). The return flight will take off on Thursday at 17:50 (HND) and land at 23:35 (DEL).

The flight between these two cities is currently being operated under the air bubble arrangement formed between India and Japan.