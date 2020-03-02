Vistara Gets Its First Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner

NEW DELHI- Vistara (UK) revealed today its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner alongside new cabin products for long-haul international flights in Premium, Premium Economy and Economy classes.

Fitting with India’s finest full-service carrier characteristics, the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner has as its distinctive features an advanced air purification system, more headroom, greater space in overhead bins, larger windows, turbulence-dampening technology, and lower cabin altitude.

“This magnificent aircraft signals the advent of world-class air travel for millions of Indians. And it also tells the world that Vistara has arrived,” said Mr. Bhaskar Bhat, UK’s Chairman.

Vistara increases its reputation with its acquisitions

Following the expansion of the fleet in 2018 with the signed order of 50 Airbus 320neos and 10 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, the new aircraft is its 40th to arrive at Delhi Airport (DEL), making UK the first Indian airline to received the variant in the country.

PHOTO: Venkat Mangudi.

The new acquisition landed on February 29 from Boeing’s production facility in Washington, celebrated with a grand ceremony. Its operations will start soon, increasing the reputation that UK has gained as India’s highest-rated airline on Skytrax and TripAdvisor.

“With the unveiling of our new cabin products, today’s milestone reflects Vistara’s deep-rooted commitment to providing our customers with a premium travel experience like no other carrier in India,” said Mr. Leslie Thng, UK’s Chief Executive Officer.

The CEO added, “we are confident that millions of our loyal customers will be delighted to have the choice of flying their favorite Indian airline now on long haul international routes as well.”

New cabin services launched onboard

The business cabin features 30 seats in a 1-2-1 configuration, upholstered in leather, that can be reclined into fully-flat beds with a touch-based Passenger Control Unit, complementing this with a USB Port and a 3-Pin charging point.

The cabin also features 18” High Definition (HD) touchscreen in-seat TVs, Video Handsets to navigate the In-flight Entertainment (IFE) system, all bathed in ambient lighting.

Premium Economy class offers 21 seats in private and separate cabins placed in a 2-3-2 configuration, upholstered in leather with individually adjustable calf rests, footrests, backrests, and headrests. The passengers have also available a large tray table, an audio jack and recline control.

For entertainment, Premium Economy includes a 13” HD touchscreen seatback monitor and a Touchpad Handset Control in every seat.

Photo: Vistara.

The economy cabin on its part has 248 seats in 3-3-3 configuration covered with high-quality breathable fabric, with six-way headrest and space for greater legroom. It also features USB Ports and 3-Pin charging points in every seat.

“With this aircraft, we take Vistara’s globally-acknowledged five-star service to an exceptional technical and engineering platform. We offer a unique combination to travelers around the world coming to India and present to India, its favorite airline in a new avatar.

Whichever cabin our customers choose to fly – Business, Premium Economy or Economy, we have made sure our product delights everyone from the minute they step onboard.”, added Mr. Leslie Thng.

High-tech systems offered for onboard comfort

Being the first Indian airline to offer inflight connectivity, UK offers to its passengers an IFE system will provide passengers a multimedia library of 700h of variated content as well as wireless connectivity onboard, being the first Indian airline to offer inflight connectivity.

For the wellness of the travelers, UK also includes Human Centric Lighting developed by Jetlite, the first Asia’s airline service of this type. The mechanism adjusts light color and intensity throughout flights, so the passengers can have better sleep schedules.

The Sun bathes Vistara’s premium economy cabin on UK811, DEL-BLR.