Virgin Atlantic To Halt More Passenger Flights

Virgin Atlantic To Halt More Passenger Flights
April 08
12:06 2020
MIAMI – Virgin Atlantic (VS) announces that it will temporarily suspend passenger operations between April 20-26, cutting its full capacity throughout the month of April.

During the April suspension week, VS will operate cargo-only services with special dispensation from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) that allows airlines to carry freight on aircraft cargo holds and cabins.

Only cargo flights scheduled as VS operations

Previously, the airline had announced that only three passenger routes would remain until April 19 from London Heathrow (LHR) to New York (JFK), Los Angeles (LAX) and Hong Kong (HKG).

The scheduled cargo flights will be operated to the same destinations, according to RoutesOnline. The schedule will start first to HKG and LAX on Monday and the next day to JFK as the latter has an extra passenger operation on April 20.

The company’s alternative service started on March 22 when it flew its first-ever cargo-only charter from LHR to JFK to transport medical professionals and goods.

Additional comments in the statement

Virgin also states that it is continually reviewing its flying program each day because of the rapid acceleration of COVID-19 and extensive travel restrictions, adding that Shanghai (PVG) will be another cargo route during the month.

Furthermore, affected customers that booked flights for the suspended week will be contacted by the carrier to offer them additional options.

Tags
COVID-19Virgin Atlantic
0