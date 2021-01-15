MIAMI – The staff at Virgin Atlantic (VS) and easyJet (U2) are once again being called on to help the British National Health Service (NHS), But this time to help vaccinate the British citizens against COVID-19.

With multiple new strands of the COVID-19 virus being discovered, the flight crews of both VA and U2 have joined the fight to help the NHS. The flight crews were also called upon in March to assist at the beginning of the pandemic with changing beds and performing other non-clinical tasks and helping doctors and nurses working on the wards.

Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

First aid-trained and Security-clearance Staff

With travel at very low levels due to the lockdown and almost a year at minimal flying, many of U2 and VS cabin crew are not working but are both first aid trained and security cleared, making them attractive candidates to the NHS to help with the program. NHS and the crews respected airlines expect 100s of cabin crew to sign up for the program to help vaccinate Britain.

“The progress the country is making on the vaccination program is an exciting and much-needed development. Once rolled out, it will enable normal life to return and is undoubtedly the key to unlocking travel again,” easyJet Chief Executive Johan Lundgren said in a statement. He wrote to Johnson in November offering easyJet’s help.

Photo: Misael Ocasio Hernandez/Airways

Comments from Virgin Atlantic

Corneel Koster, Chief Customer and Operating Officer at Virgin Atlantic, commented:

“We are very grateful to the NHS for everything they are doing in extremely challenging circumstances. The mass vaccination program is the only solution to beating this pandemic and we’re committed to help in any way we can, to support gearing up vaccinations as fast as possible.

“We are very proud of our highly skilled people at Virgin Atlantic and since the beginning of the crisis, we have received an amazing response with hundreds keen to sign up and support the NHS and frontline emergency services.

“Our people undergo rigorous training programs in their roles which include medical, safety and customer service training and the NHS recognizes the value and experience they will bring to this crucial mass vaccination program.”

Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

