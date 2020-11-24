MIAMI – Virgin Australia Group (VA) today welcomed the Queensland Government’s decision to reopen the border to Greater Sydney, expanding frequencies and resuming several interstate services.

Customers can now book additional frequencies between Sydney-Brisbane (SYD-BNE), Sydney-Gold Coast (SYD-OOL), Sydney-Sunshine Coast (SYD-MCY), and Newcastle-Brisbane (NTL-BNE). Flights between Sydney-Cairns (SYD-CNS), Sydney-Hamilton Island (SYD-HTI), and Sydney-Whitsunday Coast (Proserpine) (SYD- PPP) will take off again ahead of Christmas.

Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Opening Travel Will Boost Economy

Virgin Australia General Manager Network and Revenue Management Russell Shaw said the Queensland Government’s decision to reopen the border with Greater Sydney will help the airline and tourism industry to get back on its feet and put more people back to work.

“We recognize our role as one of Queensland’s largest employers and our ability to contribute to both the Queensland and New South Wales tourism economies,” said Mr. Shaw. “The additional services will be timed to provide choice and convenience for customers, while giving travelers the opportunity to do business and reconnect with loved ones, families, and friends ahead of the Christmas break.

According to the release, Virgin Australia and Tourism and Events Queensland are working together on a number of marketing initiatives. The program hopes to kick-start the tourism industry and show that Queensland is ready to welcome more travelers.

“We highlight the many wonderful things Queensland has to offer visitors alongside the benefits of traveling with Virgin Australia.”

Virgin Australia’s Passenger Promise will allow customers to change bookings up until January 31, 2021. The airline also has in place a range of health and well-being reassurances.

According to the airline, Virgin Australia is currently seeing a considerable increase in last-minute travel bookings ahead of Christmas. Flight searches between Sydney and several Queensland destinations are currently at levels similar to this time last year. Virgin feels this shows there is pent-up demand for travel.

Routes and Service Schedule

Featured image: James Field/Airways

