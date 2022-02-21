DALLAS – After an almost two-year closure, Virgin Australia (VA) celebrates the reopening of Australia’s borders by welcoming international travelers.

On March 10, 2022, the airline will resume its own international flights between Sydney and Fiji, with more short-haul international flights across the network in April, May, and June.

The carrier said via a press release more services will be available through its partner airlines, including United Airlines (UA), Singapore Airlines (SQ), Etihad Airways (EY), All Nippon Airways (NH), Hawaiian Airlines (HA), and Air Canada (AC).

Virgin Australia flies to Fiji in March. Photo: Virgin Australia

Virgin Australia Group CEO Jayne Hrdlicka said the re-opening of Australia’s border to all overseas travelers was the “injection of confidence” the aviation industry needed after a difficult summer period. “As an industry, we haven’t had the summer period we were hoping for, however, in this industry there is always a point in which things start to turn around and today is that point,” she said.

“It’s a wonderful day for our team members who are the face of our generous and hospitable country and I know they share in the excitement to once again have international travellers on board Virgin Australia flights, exploring all that our great nation has to offer.”

Hrdlicka added, “While there will continue to be some ups and downs throughout 2022, we are feeling really positive about the year ahead and will keep being flexible and adapting to the challenges that the pandemic presents us with.”

Featured image: Virgin Australia. Photo: Brandon Farris