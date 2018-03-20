Virgin Australia Adds Services Between Brisbane and Alice Springs

MIAMI — Virgin Australia announced the addition of a route from Brisbane to Alice Springs, in order to increase its regional network offering, starting June 19, 2018.

This new service will be operated two times per week, between Brisbane Airport (BNE) and Alice Springs Airport (ASP), on Tuesdays and Thursdays under a wet lease agreement with Alliance Airlines (Alliance), operated by Alliance’s Fokker 100 and Fokker 70 fleet of aircraft.

Virgin Australia Airlines Group Executive, Rob Sharp, stated regarding the flexibility that offers the new route when traveling to Central Australia: “We are committed to connecting guests based in regional areas with Australia and the rest of the world. These services will not only strengthen our domestic network offering and increase competition on this route, but they will also provide better connectivity to international destinations such as New Zealand.”

READ MORE: Virgin Australia to Fly Between Sydney and Hong Kong

Brisbane (BNE) – Alice Springs (ASP) Schedule

Route | Flight Number | Departure – Arrival | Days of the Week

BNE-ASP | VA1023 | 10:15 a.m. – 1:05 p.m. | Tuesdays and Thursdays

ASP-BNE | VA1026 | 1:40 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. | Tuesdays and Thursdays

Likewise, the CEO of Northern Territory Airports, Ian Kew, commented that the new Virgin Australia services will help to promote tourism growth in Alice Springs: “These new services will not only provide guests with more choice, they will also play a key role in attracting more tourists to Alice Springs, which in turn will drive economic growth in our region.”

READ MORE: Virgin Atlantic Reports Loss in 2017

This new domestic operation follows the addition of services from Sydney to Hong Kong, which will be operated by an Airbus A330-200 aircraft and is expected to commence in mid-2018.

As of July 2017, Virgin Australia serves 52 destinations, and has interline agreements with Alaska Airlines, to Seattle–Tacoma; Delta Air Lines; and Horizon Air, to Portland.

Currently, the airline has grown, flying to 29 cities in Australia from hubs in Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney, using a fleet of narrow-body Boeing; and Airbus and Boeing widebody jets.

Furthermore, it has a size fleet of 101 aircraft, including six Airbus A330-200, eight ATR 72-600, two Boeing 737-700, 80 Boeing 737-800, and five Boeing 777-300ER. Also, its expecting 40 Boeing 737 MAX 8 to be delivered between 2019 and 2021.