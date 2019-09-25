Virgin Atlantic Rolls Out ‘Star Wars Galaxy Edge’ Special Livery

Virgin Atlantic has rolled out a striking new Star Wars special livery at London-Gatwick, which transforms one of its Boeing 747-400s into the famous Millennial Falcon of the American s p ace franchise.

The aircraft is registered as G-VLIP (MSN 32338 · LN 1274), which also in the past featured a Harry Potter special livery from May 2010 to 2011. Interestingly, the aircraft has also been renamed from ‘Hot Lips’ to ‘Falcon,’ just underneath the carrier’s distinctive Varga Girl.

The aircraft features blue titles at the rear titled ‘Star Wars Galaxy Edge,’ with a detailed rendering of Millennium Falcon projecting from the front right down to the central section over the wings. The rear section of the fuselage is in blue, with the advertising for Star Wars and Walt Disney World Resort.

This is the second Star Wars Edge livery to roll out in the recent weeks. The first one was on a LATAM Boeing 777-300(ER) (PT-MUA · MSN 37664 · LN 727)

LATAM’s Galaxy Edge Livery. Photo Credit: LATAM

Star Wars Galaxy Edge is the latest attraction to open at Disneyland Orlando, opening to the public in 2019.

Photo Credit: Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic’s 747s aren’t going to be around much longer, as the carrier plans to retire the type in 2021. Virgin will replace them with 12 Airbus A350-1000s and recently took delivery of the first aircraft. On September 10, 2019, Virgin Atlantic inaugurated the type between London-Heathrow and New York. The airline expects to take delivery of another two A350-1000s before the end of the year.

Photo Credit: Virgin Atlantic