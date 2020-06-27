Airways Magazine

Virgin Atlantic: Potential Privately-Funded Rescue

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Virgin Atlantic: Potential Privately-Funded Rescue

Virgin Atlantic: Potential Privately-Funded Rescue
June 27
11:11 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON – It has come to light that British leisure airline Virgin Atlantic Airways (VS) is currently undergoing discussions this weekend with private stakeholders to secure a rescue package of £800m or a potential £900m.

Internal sources have said that they are now focused on “an informal deadline” in early July to have the agreement in place.

Most of the money injected will not be fresh capital for the airline but will help cashflow by deferring fees and other payments that the company still owes. Virgin Atlantic’s existing shareholders would provide around £250m of the new funding.

Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747-443 G-VLIP. Photo: Vincenzo Pace

Two proposals on the weekend

For this weekend, there are two proposals from rival hedge funds Davidson Kempner Capital Management and Elliott to provide up to £250m in debt funding to the British carrier are currently being considered.

Elliott’s proposal is known to be supported by Greybull Capital, the former owner of the defunct airline Monarch.

Alongside this, VS has also approached the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to temporarily ease requirements to its ATOL bonding arrangements.

Virgin Atlantic Airbus A330-343 G-VSXY. Photo: Hiro Nishikura

State funds not expected

At this stage, the British Government has ruled out providing any funding for the airline; however, VS has been proceeding on the basis that no such support would come to light – hence it sourcing agreements for private funding.

If the discussions become successful and a deal is completed, it would also include an amend-and-extend agreement with the providers of VS revolving around the credit facility.

Recently, VS has also retired its entire fleet of Boeing 747’s (total of seven) alongside cutting 3,150 jobs and ceasing its services from London Gatwick. The airline will now primarily focus on services from London Heathrow and Manchester in the UK.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
coronavirusVirgin Atlantic
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Jamie Clarke

Jamie Clarke

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways COVID-19 CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0