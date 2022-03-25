DALLAS – The first Virgin Atlantic (VS) flight connecting Orlando (MCO) and Edinburgh (EDI) departs Wednesday, March 30 from the Scottish capital. The flight is part of the broader US portfolio reinstatement and expansion announced by the carrier a month ago.

Virgin will operate a bi-weekly service, with flights taking off from MCO on Tuesday and Friday, arriving at EDI the following calendar day, and returning to Florida after a turnaround at EDI. The flight will be operated by a VS Airbus A330-300.

Data from airlinedata.com shows that this will be the only direct connection from MCO to EDI, more impressive, it will be the only direct flight from MCO to the whole of Scotland.

Virgin Atlantic A330-300. Photo: Francesco Cecchetti/Airways

A Travel Opportunity Both Ways

The EDI-MCO flight will allow VS to benefit from customers from both sides of the Atlantic. On one hand, the route will attract tourists from Florida with a direct link to Scotland’s historic capital city. From Edinburgh, US travelers will have a gateway to the Highlands, Scotland’s world-famous countryside.

On the other hand, the MCO-EDI axis will provide Scottish tourists who want to visit the city’s well-known theme parks with a direct link to the O-Town.

Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Officer at Virgin Atlantic, commented, “Commencing flights from Edinburgh to Orlando marks an exciting new chapter for Virgin Atlantic, and we couldn’t be happier to launch our second route from our new home in Scotland, following the launch of our direct service to Barbados last year.”

She added that, of the Floridian city and the opportunity for tourists, “Orlando is the theme park capital of the world and the heartland of Virgin Atlantic’s leisure program. I know our Scottish customers will love exploring the likes of Walt Disney World and Universal Studios alongside the array of incredible experiences this exciting destination has to offer.”

Featured image: Virgin Atlantic G-VUFO Airbus A330-300. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways