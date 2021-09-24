MIAMI – Following the much-expected reopening of the transatlantic channel, Virgin Atlantic (VS) has seen a surge in flight bookings. In comparison to the same time last week, bookings to the United States soared by nearly 600%.

The Biden administration said earlier this week that fully vaccinated UK citizens will be eligible to fly to the US starting in November, giving hope to would-be travelers.

The city with the highest bookings overnight was New York. Orlando flights increased 11-fold, Miami flights increased nine-fold, and Las Vegas flights increased eight-fold, indicating that travelers are eager for a much-needed getaway.

Virgin Atlantic Airbus A350. Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways

Comments from Virgin Atlantic

“Following the gradual relaxation of travel restrictions, we’ve seen demand surge to many of our global destinations, but the United States has always been our core,” said Juha Jarvinen, Virgin Atlantic’s chief commercial officer. “Without the Atlantic, we wouldn’t be Virgin, and I’m overjoyed that we’ll be able to visit the country that means so much to us.”

“We’ve missed flying our clients to the United States, and we’re looking forward to welcoming them back on board for their American adventures soon.”

“The announcement comes on the heels of a busy weekend for the airline in terms of flight bookings, illustrating the beneficial impact that government restrictions have had on the industry,” he added.

“The elimination of pricey PCR testing for the fully vaccinated, as well as the easing of international travel rules, are already having a substantial impact on consumer trust, contributing in a boom in demand across Virgin Atlantic’s route network.”

Flights to the airline’s sunny Caribbean destinations have increased by 50% week after week, with the airline’s newest route to St Vincent and the Grenadines, which is slated to start on October 13, becoming the most-booked Caribbean trip.

Barbados isn’t far behind, with October half-term and the Christmas holidays proving to be the most popular times to travel. Bookings to Jamaica and St. Lucia have also doubled.