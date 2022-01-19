DALLAS – Virgin Atlantic (VS) is broadening its Caribbean network with the resumption of twice-weekly flights from London to Tobago. The connection from London Heathrow Airport (LHR) to the island of Tobago will return on January 29, leaving each Tuesday and Saturday.

Passengers will be greeted aboard the airline’s Airbus A330-300, which will have three cabin services with a variety of experiences.

Virgin Atlantic G-VUFO Airbus A330-300. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways

Comments from Virgin Atlantic CEO

“We are pleased to be able to restore our much-loved operations between London Heathrow and Tobago,” said Virgin Atlantic’s chief commercial officer, Juha Jarvinen. “With great food, incredible music, and breathtaking scenery, we’re confident that our guests will enjoy visiting this unique island destination.”, she added.

“The Caribbean is the cornerstone of Virgin Atlantic’s leisure product, and we’ve recently expanded our flying plan to include the Bahamas, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. In 2022, we can’t wait to fly our passengers securely to our beautiful Caribbean destinations.”

Virgin Atlantic has updated its policy of free and unlimited date and flight adjustments for new bookings to assist consumers book with confidence, offering them more flexibility to facilitate successful travel plans.

Travelers who book a new holiday or flight-only reservation with VS for trips up to December of this year can make as many adjustments to their trip dates, origin, or destination as they need, with no modification costs, as well as one complimentary name change.

Furthermore, BTN reports that the rebooking window, or the deadline for completing rescheduled travel, has been extended for all new and current bookings by eight months, until December 2023.

Featured image: Virgin Atlantic A330-300. Photo: Francesco Cecchetti/Airways