MIAMI – Today, Virgin Atlantic (VS) has announced it will begin flying direct flights from Europe to Saint Vincent. This offering will be the first the airline offers this route and will expand VS’s offerings to the Caribbean.

The New Flights

The flights, scheduled to begin in June 2021, will be offered twice a week. The aircraft chosen will be A330-300 aircraft, with three cabin classes. The aircraft will be outfitted with 185 Economy Delight, Classic and Light, 48 Premium and 31 Upper Class seats.

Virgin Atlantic operates a mixed Airbus-Boeing fleet, consisting of A330-200s, A330-300s, A350-1000s, and 787-9s.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Located in the south eastern part of the Caribbean, Saint Vincent is the main island of the country. The Grenadines are located southwards, and consist of 32 smaller islands and cays, with white beaches and volcanic landscapes. With resorts, sailing, and scuba diving options, there is something for every weary traveller.

Virgin Atlantic is currently flying to Barbados, Antigua, Jamaica and Grenada, and report that the islands are open for business with strict Covid-19 screening. Flights to Tobago are expected to restart in the coming months.

