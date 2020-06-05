Airways Magazine

Virgin Atlantic Passenger Flights to Return in July

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Ireland’s CityJet Loses its French Subsidiary MIAMI – On May 28, France’s Bobigny commercial court ordered the dissolution of CityJet’s (WX) French branch, making 80 employees redundant. The dissolution comes after the Irish carrier lost its...
  • Air Dolomiti Resumes Flight Operations MIAMI – The Lufthansa Group Italian subsidiary, Air Dolomiti (EN), is ready to start again with a series of well-defined projects and the flight operations. Obviously, due to the pandemic...
  

Virgin Atlantic Passenger Flights to Return in July

Virgin Atlantic Passenger Flights to Return in July
June 05
09:09 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON – Virgin Atlantic (VS) has announced its plan to return to passenger flying from London Heathrow (LHR) on a limited selection of routes from July 20.

Following the relaxation of COVID-19 travel restrictions, VS announced how it will steadily increasing passenger flying through the second half of 2020, with an aim for a further gradual recovery through 2021 in line with the expected rise in customer demand.

Juha Jarvinen, VS’ Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), said that following the stabilization of the Coronavirus pandemic and the slow increase of demand, the airline is looking forward to welcoming its customers on board to fly them to their favorite destinations.

However, to ensure customer and staff safety, the airline will be introducing new measures to offer peace of mind.

The CCO also added that they will be monitoring the external conditions related to their first flight “extremely closely” with particular attention to the travel restrictions many countries still have in Place.

Mr. Javinen commented that “air travel will be a vital enabler of the UK’s economic recovery”. Therefore, the airline is calling for a multi-layered approach to carefully targeted public health and screening measures.

It was also added that the airline is planning to announce more destination restart dates in the next two weeks for the month of August.

A Gradual Return

Although a return to “normal” is on the cards for Virgin Atlantic, all flights, for now, will operate out of Heathrow’s Terminal 2 instead of their usual home at Terminal 3.

Restart DateRoute
20 July London Heathrow-Orlando
20 JulyLondon Heathrow-Hong Kong
21 JulyLondon Heathrow-Shanghai
21 JulyLondon Heathrow-New York JFK
21 JulyLondon Heathrow-Los Angeles
Virgin Atlantic Airbus A330-223 G-VMIK departing Manchester. (Thomas Saunders)

Health and Wellbeing

To ensure the safety and wellbeing of both staff and customers, Virgin Atlantic has announced the implementation of additional measures to offer peace of mind in the airport and onboard.

These include the enhanced and thorough cleaning of check in desks, boarding gates and onboard the aircraft, the following of safe distancing wherever possible and where this is not possible, masks will be required to be worn.

The airline has said that it will provide a personal Health Pack for the wellbeing and comfort of customers. This will contain medical-grade face masks as a requirement to be worn on board, surface wipes, and hand gel.

Also, in the short term, VS will be offering simplified hot foodservice onboard in an attempt to minimize contact.

Corneel Koster, the Chief Customer Officer commented that the airline had been working tirelessly to ensure the health and safety of both staff and customers. The carrier’s medical experts are working closely with all relevant health authorities to ensure all guidelines are met.

Mr. Koster added that they are carrying out health questionnaires before check-in and are calling upon airports to put in place temperature checks as part of a multi-layered health screening.

It was also added that while the airline is continuously reviewing its measures, “wearing a mask for the duration of the flight will initially be required.”

Mr. Koster was also keen to reassure that “Our customers are in safe hands” and that the airline was really looking forward to welcoming them back on board from July 20 onwards.

More information on Virgin Atlantic’s cleaning policy can be found here.

Transporting Cargo

In addition to the restart of its passenger services, Virgin Atlantic will continue to operate cargo-only flights, keeping global supply chains running and transporting essential supplies around the world.

Throughout June, the airline plans to operate more than 600 cargo-only services to destinations including Tel Aviv, Chicago, Brussels, Johannesburg, Lagos and Miami.

The airline will also continue to partner with the UK’s Department for Health and the NHS to bring vital medical supplies from Shanghai and Beijing throughout June and July.

To date, the airline has carried over 44 million items of PPE from China to the UK.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
Virgin Atlantic
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Josh Corbett

Josh Corbett

Josh has been an AvGeek for as many years as he can remember. Based in the Uk, Josh likes to spend as much time recreating real world flights in his simulator and writes for Airways in his free time.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0