Virgin Atlantic (VS) has announced it will start flying into Pakistan as early as next week, Pakistani news portal Business Recorder reports.

As stated by the news outlet, the first flight will fly from London on December 13 and it will land on December 14 morning at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport (LHE). VS will operate four non-stop services a week, from London Heathrow (LHR) to Lahore (LHE) and three weekly flights from LHR to Islamabad (ISB).

In August, Virgin Atlantic announced on Twitter that it would start non-stop flights from LHR to both Islamabad and Lahore.

In August, Virgin Atlantic announced on Twitter that it would start non-stop flights from LHR to both Islamabad and Lahore.

Allama Iqbal International Airport

Allama Iqbal International Airport is Pakistan’s third largest civilian airport by road, serving Lahore, the capital of Punjab and Pakistan’s second largest city. A significant proportion of travelers from the other parts of the province of Punjab are also served.

Originally known as Lahore International Airport, it was renamed after the philosopher-poet Muhammad Iqbal, one of the pioneers of Pakistan’s development. There are three terminals at the airport: the Allama Iqbal terminal, the Hajj terminal, and the freight terminal. The airport is located about 15 km from the city center.

