MIAMI – Virgin Atlantic (VS) is increasing its offer to Barbados (BGI), Antigua (ANU), and Grenada (GND) by nearly 300% ahead of the planned dates.

With the move, VS is set to take full advantage of the above destinations, which have been added to the UK’s Green List.

Now, the airline has modified its schedule to meet the increase in demand for Caribbean destinations where Britons may fly without being subject to quarantine upon their return home thanks to the UK government decision to upgrade to “green” the three islands in its traffic light system.

Flights to the three Caribbean destinations were previously slated to begin in August but, in view of the high demand, will now start to operate from the current month. Three times weekly service to ANU will start as early as July 15 while BGI will commence from July 25 on a daily basis while the return to GND is scheduled for a twice-weekly service from July 16.

Virgin Atlantic Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner G-VNEW. Photo: Davide Calabresi/Airways

Newest Aircraft Deployed on the Caribbean Route

To mark the importance of this market, VS is deploying its 335 seats flagship Airbus A350 on five weekly flights to BGI from the month of August. The cabin is sporting the airline Upper Class with private suites and a social space named The loft meant for customers wishing to meet or enjoy a drink or dine out of their seats.

Other VS Caribbean destinations will be served by Boeing B787s, offering a five-class configuration including the Upper Class and Premium, the latter being equipped with 38″ pitch seats.

Virgin Atlantic Boeing 787-9 Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Returning to Manchester

Virgin Atlantic also announced its return to Manchester (MAN) effective from August 7 with an offer of a three-weekly flight to BGI operated by a Boeing 787 aircraft.

In detail, VS Caribbean offer shall consist of London-Heathrow (LHR) to ANU three times per week, LHR to BGI four times per week from July 15, becoming daily from July 25, and switching from a Boeing 787 service to an Airbus A350. LHR to GND, via BGI, will be served by two weekly flights. All departures will take place from LHR Terminal 3, VS home, where the airline returned earlier this week.

Photo: Alberto Cunini/Airways

Comments from Virgin Atlantic CCO

Juha Jarvinen, CCO at VS, commented on the new services: “There’s long been pent-up demand to travel so we’re excited that we can finally whisk our customers away for a much-needed sunny break, with even more available flight options, allowing them to enjoy the stunning beaches, warm climate, and welcoming hospitality that the Caribbean has buckets of.”

On the VS restart at MAN airport, he added, “We’re pleased to be returning to our home in the north and expect to announce the restart of many more Manchester services soon.”

Article sourced from Virgin Atlantic Press Release