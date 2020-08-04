Virgin Atlantic Files For Chapter 15 Bankruptcy in New York

LONDON – It has emerged that Virgin Atlantic (VS) has filed for Chapter 15 Bankruptcy in the United States of America.

It is keen to note that this does not mean bankruptcy in the United Kingdom, where the airline is based.

Chapter 15 has taken place in the State of New York, which is where a lot of VS’ operations are, featuring New York JFK and Newark.

Court Proceedings

The news comes as the airline told judges in court requesting approval of the £1.2 billion rescue package formed last month.

According to Bloomberg, without such funds, available cash will drop to about £49m by next month.

This is below the £75m required in bondholder contracts to remain afloat.

It ultimately turns out that the sale of Heathrow Airport (LHR) slots against the bonds in question would cause the airline to fold.

The airline will vote on the restructuring process on August 25.

Three of the creditors will agree to back it in advance, with parties still due to decide.

A spokesperson for Virgin Atlantic gave confidence over this deal.

“With support already secured from the majority of stakeholders, it’s expected that the restructuring plan and recapitalization will come into effect in September”.

Restructuring by September 2 is the magic date of which the airline needs to meet all the criteria.

What is a Chapter 15?

A Chapter 15 Bankruptcy is a bit different from the normal Chapter 11’s that you see in the U.S.

Reading Virgin Atlantic's Chapter 15 filing, in essence it's a move to protect the airline's U.S. assets and ensure that the when/if the UK restructuring plan is approved that it is honoured in the U.S. — Edward Russell (@byerussell) August 4, 2020

This element of bankruptcy relates to foreign companies such as VS who have US assets looking to reorganize.

It is a secondary bankruptcy filing which does not represent an overall collapse.

This is a developing story!