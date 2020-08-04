Airways Magazine

Virgin Atlantic Files For Chapter 15 Bankruptcy in New York

Photo: Mike Burdett

August 04
15:28 2020
LONDON – It has emerged that Virgin Atlantic (VS) has filed for Chapter 15 Bankruptcy in the United States of America.

It is keen to note that this does not mean bankruptcy in the United Kingdom, where the airline is based.

Photo: Vincenzo Pace

Chapter 15 has taken place in the State of New York, which is where a lot of VS’ operations are, featuring New York JFK and Newark.

Court Proceedings

The news comes as the airline told judges in court requesting approval of the £1.2 billion rescue package formed last month.

According to Bloomberg, without such funds, available cash will drop to about £49m by next month.

This is below the £75m required in bondholder contracts to remain afloat.

It ultimately turns out that the sale of Heathrow Airport (LHR) slots against the bonds in question would cause the airline to fold.

Virgin Atlantic Airbus A330-223 G-VMIK departing Manchester. (Thomas Saunders)

The airline will vote on the restructuring process on August 25.

Three of the creditors will agree to back it in advance, with parties still due to decide.

A spokesperson for Virgin Atlantic gave confidence over this deal.

Photo: Vincenzo Pace

“With support already secured from the majority of stakeholders, it’s expected that the restructuring plan and recapitalization will come into effect in September”.

Restructuring by September 2 is the magic date of which the airline needs to meet all the criteria.

What is a Chapter 15?

A Chapter 15 Bankruptcy is a bit different from the normal Chapter 11’s that you see in the U.S.

This element of bankruptcy relates to foreign companies such as VS who have US assets looking to reorganize.

It is a secondary bankruptcy filing which does not represent an overall collapse.

This is a developing story!

About Author

James Field

James Field

James is a passionate AvGeek based in Manchester, U.K who has been actively spotting for years. James is the Chief Social Media Editor & European Editor for the magazine and is actively boosting its presence in the region.

0