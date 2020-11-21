MIAMI – Virgin Atlantic Cargo under Virgin Atlantic (VS) is set to launch a new cargo service between London Heathrow Airport (LHR) and San Juan Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) on November 24.

The new service, set to be operated by a Boeing 787-9, will run on a twice-weekly basis and is expected to primarily carry pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and electronic devices.

Dominic Kennedy, managing director of Virgin Atlantic Cargo described how the airline is “delighted to welcome San Juan to our network” before further adding that more than “11m kg of cargo move between Puerto Rico and Europe each month and we are confident Virgin Atlantic Cargo will gain a healthy share of this market.”

Virgin Atlantic Airbus A350 | Kochan Kleps @dose.of.aviation

An Adapting Business

SJU does not represent the only source of growth for Virgin Atlantic Cargo amid the pandemic, cargo is set to form 60% of VS operations for November.

Kennedy further added that since the beginning “of the Covid-19 pandemic, Virgin Atlantic Cargo has played a vital role keeping global supply chains running and transporting essential goods around the world.”

VS has also operated more than 330 cargo charter flights since March with the airline still having to retire the Boeing 747-400 fleet and cut jobs, but the airline is nevertheless well positioned along with many others to ship a potential upcoming COVID-19 vaccine.

Featured image: Virgin Atlantic G-VNEW Boeing 787-9 arriving at Heathrow. Photo: Daniel Lintott.

