Airways Magazine

Virgin Atlantic Announces Summer 2021 Flying Program

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Virgin Atlantic Announces Summer 2021 Flying Program

Virgin Atlantic Announces Summer 2021 Flying Program
May 12
21:03 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – Virgin Atlantic (VA) has announced its new flying program for Summer 2021, serving major US cities via London Heathrow and VA’s home base, Manchester. Seasonal services between Glasgow, Belfast, and Orlando will also resume.

A second daily service from Heathrow to Tel Aviv, Israel will also be added in March 2021.

The seamless connection will allow customers to have a consistent long-haul onboard experience from VA’s US destinations including New York, Washington, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta via London Heathrow to Tel Aviv.

Previously, the airline expected the recovery to pre-crisis traffic to take up to three years, but according to today’s press release, it expects demand for travel to gradually return once countries start to lift travel bans.

Thus, VA now says that it will increase its number of passenger flights in the second half of the year with a full recovery in 2021.

Trans-Atlantic flights in a hopeful post-COVID-19 world

Yuli Thompson, VP, North America and International at Virgin Atlantic said, “Our longstanding commitment to US customers remains clear as we confirm our summer 2021 flying program.”

“Virgin Atlantic will continue to offer great connectivity between major US hubs with our focus on London Heathrow and Manchester airports, ensuring our close trans-Atlantic ties remain strong, and onward links to our international network are as seamless as possible,” added Thompson.

Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Officer, Virgin Atlantic on his part said, “As the Covid-19 crisis stabilizes and demand gradually begins to return, we are looking forward to welcoming our customers back and flying them safely to their favorite destinations.”

“We have taken the opportunity to pause, reflect and reshape our 2021 flying program looking at efficiencies in our fleet and connectivity across our network, to ensure it is fit for the future, flying to the destinations we know our customers love to fly.

“We’re delighted that our popular Tel Aviv service, which launched in September 2019, will now increase to double daily, whilst regional flying from Manchester, Glasgow and Belfast will continue to play an important part in offering choice to customers and connecting UK travellers to Orlando, Barbados, New York and Los Angeles.”

For the trans-Atlantic flights, the carrier will fly a modern fleet of wide-body, twin-engine aircraft comprising of A330-300, Boeing 787-9, A350-1000 as well as A330-200, before they retire in early 2022 as planned.

The airline’s seven Boeing 747-400 will no longer be in use. By 2022 the simplified, greener fleet will comprise 36 twin-engine aircraft, reducing CO2/RTK emissions by an estimated further 10%, building on the 18% efficiency already achieved between 2007-2019.

Virgin Atlantic’s summer schedule begins on 28th March 2021

Flying from LHR
AntiguaHong KongNew York JFK
AtlantaJohannesburgOrlando
BarbadosLagosSan Francisco
BostonLas VegasSeattle
Cape Town*Los AngelesShanghai
DelhiMiamiTobago
GrenadaMontego BayTel Aviv
HavanaMumbaiWashington
Flying from MAM
AtlantaNew York JFKLos Angeles
OrlandoBarbados
Flying from Glasgow
Orlando(seasonal service)
Flying from Belfast
Orlando(reduced seasonal service)

*Seasonal winter service to Cape Town until April 2021. Please note: This schedule is subject to change. Services on sale from 16th May 2020 onwards.

Base reduction and consolidation at LHR

On May 5, the carrier announced a plethora of changes to its operation in the post-COVID-19 climate, including the closure of its London Gatwick (LGW) base, the early retirement of the Boeing 747-400, and the reduction of 3,150 jobs.

Photo Credit: Virgin Atlantic

Shai Weiss, the airline’s CEO, explained at the time that “to safeguard our future and emerge a sustainably profitable business, now is the time for further action to reduce our costs, preserve cash, and to protect as many jobs as possible.

Weiss added that it was crucial for VA to return to profitability in 2021. “This will mean taking steps to reshape and resize Virgin Atlantic in line with demand, while always keeping our people and customers at the heart of all we do.”

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
Virgin Atlantic
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Airways

Airways

A Global Review of Commercial Flight since 1994: the leading Commercial Aviation publication in North America and 35 nations worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0