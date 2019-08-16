Airways Magazine

Vietnam Airlines Takes Delivery Of First Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Vietnam Airlines Takes Delivery Of First Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner

Vietnam Airlines Takes Delivery Of First Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner
August 16
14:37 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI — Boeing has delivered the first 787-10 Dreamliner to Vietnam Airlines. The aircraft joins the Vietnamese carrier on a leasing agreement with Air Lease Corporation (ALC).

Vietnam Airlines now becomes the world’s seventh 787-10 operator, following Etihad, All Nippon Airways, EVA, Singapore Airlines, and United Airlines. Interestingly, Asian carriers make up more than half of the operational 787-10 fleet globally. 

The brand-new aircraft flew from Boeing’s Charleston delivery center to Hanoi via a refueling stop in Seattle.

The delivery marks ALC as the first leasing company to hand out a 787-10 to an airline.

Steven F. Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman at ALC, declared that “ALC is extremely pleased to announce this important first 787-10 delivery to Vietnam Airlines with Boeing and be the first lessor to introduce the airline to the -10.” 

Ihssane Mounir, SVP of Commercial Sales and Marketing at Boeing, said, “We are excited to partner once again with ALC to bring a state-of-the-art airplane to a valued customer. We are confident the 787-10 will help Vietnam Airlines continue to grow its regional and international network and improve its award-winning service.”

The delivery of the first 787-10 helps Vietnam Airlines to continue its journey to becoming a five-star airline.  The aircraft will be used on the Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh route amongst other international routes, which are yet to be announced.

In addition to the aircraft, Vietnam Airlines are using Airplane Health Management, amongst other services from Boeing Global Services, to make the operation of their Dreamliners as optimal as possible.

The carrier boasts a fleet of 96 aircraft, comprised of 68 Airbus A321ceo/neo, one A330-200, 14 A350-900, and 12 Boeing 787-9/10 Dreamliners, all averaged at a young six years of age.

Comments
0
Tags
Vietnam Airlines
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Thomas Saunders

Thomas Saunders

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

Would you feel safe flying on a Boeing 737 MAX once the grounding is lifted?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways San Francisco Seattle Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines US Airways Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

Would you feel safe flying on a Boeing 737 MAX once the grounding is lifted?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2019. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0