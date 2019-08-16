Vietnam Airlines Takes Delivery Of First Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner

MIAMI — Boeing has delivered the first 787-10 Dreamliner to Vietnam Airlines. The aircraft joins the Vietnamese carrier on a leasing agreement with Air Lease Corporation (ALC).

Vietnam Airlines now becomes the world’s seventh 787-10 operator, following Etihad, All Nippon Airways, EVA, Singapore Airlines, and United Airlines. Interestingly, Asian carriers make up more than half of the operational 787-10 fleet globally.

Up, up and away! Vietnam Airlines' very first Boeing 787-10 #Dreamliner (via lease @AirLeaseCorp) just left our South Carolina site and is on its way home to Hanoi. The new 787-10 will be the largest airplane operating out of the Vietnam. pic.twitter.com/fVYKl4dG5f — Boeing Airplanes (@BoeingAirplanes) August 15, 2019

The brand-new aircraft flew from Boeing’s Charleston delivery center to Hanoi via a refueling stop in Seattle.

The delivery marks ALC as the first leasing company to hand out a 787-10 to an airline.

Steven F. Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman at ALC, declared that “ALC is extremely pleased to announce this important first 787-10 delivery to Vietnam Airlines with Boeing and be the first lessor to introduce the airline to the -10.”

Delivery: Vietnam Airlines has taken delivery of its first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner (Reg. VN-A879) https://t.co/DQetoC128Q pic.twitter.com/ib6nHXrLGS — International Flight Network (@FlightIntl) August 16, 2019

Ihssane Mounir, SVP of Commercial Sales and Marketing at Boeing, said, “We are excited to partner once again with ALC to bring a state-of-the-art airplane to a valued customer. We are confident the 787-10 will help Vietnam Airlines continue to grow its regional and international network and improve its award-winning service.”

The delivery of the first 787-10 helps Vietnam Airlines to continue its journey to becoming a five-star airline. The aircraft will be used on the Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh route amongst other international routes, which are yet to be announced.

In addition to the aircraft, Vietnam Airlines are using Airplane Health Management, amongst other services from Boeing Global Services, to make the operation of their Dreamliners as optimal as possible.

The carrier boasts a fleet of 96 aircraft, comprised of 68 Airbus A321ceo/neo, one A330-200, 14 A350-900, and 12 Boeing 787-9/10 Dreamliners, all averaged at a young six years of age.