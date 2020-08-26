MIAMI — Vietnam Airlines (VN) has received its first Airbus A320neo. The A320-272N VN-A513 joins the carrier’s fleet of A321, A350, and Boeing 787 aircraft.

In July 2019, Air Lease Corporation (ALC) announced long term lease agreements for two new Airbus A320-200neo aircraft with VN. At the time, the two new A320neo were scheduled to be delivered from ALC’s order book with Airbus to the airline by fall 2020.

A month after ALC’s July announcement, Boeing delivered the first 787-10 Dreamliner to the airline. The aircraft joined the Vietnamese carrier also via a leasing agreement with ALC.

At the time, VN had two A330-200 and six A321-200neo on lease from ALC when it became the world’s seventh Boeing 787-10 operator after Etihad (EY), All Nippon Airways (NH), EVA, Singapore Airlines (SQ), and United Airlines (UA).

Vietnam Airlines’ new A320-272N F-WWDG / VN-A513 S/N 10098. Photo: Eurospot

Aircraft Delivery amid Uncertain Times

Last month, VN announced it was asking the Vietnamese government for VND4-12tr (US$712-515m) before the airline’s coffers ran out of cash.

At the time, Tran Thanh Hien, Chief Accountant for VN, said that by August, the Vietnamese flag carrier could be in a “really bad” situation. VN completely suspended flights from late March to late April and was struggling to continue to pay salaries and airport fees to keep its fleet grounded.

Additionally, due to the closure of Frankfurt Airport (FRA) Airport Terminal 2, VN announced on August 7 that all flights would operate out of FRA Airport Terminal 1. The carrier’s lounge at Terminal 2 would also close in the meantime.

About Vietnam Airlines

The Vietnamese airline was founded in 1956 and was later established in April 1989 as a state-owned company. Headquartered in Long Biên District, Hanoi, VN has hubs at Noi Bai International Airport (HAN) and Tan Son Nhat International Airport (SGN).

With the efficient Airbus A320neo, the airline is set to deliver high levels of passenger comfort as the type expands seating capacity through optimized use of cabin space.