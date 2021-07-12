MIAMI – Vietnam Airlines (VN) will resume international flights from its Ho Chi Minh (SGN) and Hanoi (HAN) bases to destinations in Asia, Europe, and Australia from July 15.

Vietnam’s flag carrier intentions with the resumption of these flights are to cater to passengers such as students and workers who wish to pursue their objectives abroad and also serve foreign ex-pats coming into Vietnam for work.

Vietnam Airlines VN-A893 Airbus A350-941. Photo: Misael Ocasio Hernandez/Airways

Re-launch of Network

Asia

Ho Chi Minh city to Sydney (SYD) from July 15

Ho Chi Minh City to Melbourne (MEL) from July 20

Ho Chi Minh to Bangkok (BKK) from August 1

Ho Chi Minh to Tokyo (NRT) from August 1

Hanoi to Tokyo (NRT) from July 17

Europe

Hanoi to London Heathrow (LHR) on Aug 13 and Sep 2 (Return July Aug 14 and Sep 3)

Hanoi to Frankfurt (FRA) on July 25/28 and Aug 21 (Return July 26/29 and Aug 22)

All routes will be operated with VN’s Boeing 787-9 and Airbus A350-900 fleet. The airline will only carry Vietnamese nationals or foreign ex-pats with entry permission.

Vietnam Airlines holds a 5-Star COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating for its safety measures and improved hygiene processes in place. The airline will further apply Level-2 disease prevention and control measures for the flights from Vietnam, and those at Level 4 — the highest in its safety system for inbound flights.