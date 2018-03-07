Vietnam Airlines Adds Flights to SIN and TPE

MIAMI — Vietnam Airlines announced the addition of four flights per week from Ho Chi Minh City (HCM) to Singapore and Taiwan, each beginning on March 27.

According to a spokesperson of the national carrier, these new services respond the demand of passengers from Vietnam wanting to visit the two countries.

READ MORE: VietJet to Begin Flights From Vietnam to India

The new flights to Singapore Changi Airport (SIN) will depart from Tan Son Nhat International Airport (SGN), which serves HCM City, at 7:25 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

Likewise, the return flights will leave SIN at 11:25 p.m. on the same days.

On the other side, flights from SGN to Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport (TPE) will depart at 2:05 a.m. every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The return flights will depart from TPE at 10:10 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

With the introduction of these services, the Vietnamese carrier will have 11 flights per week on the SGN-TPE route and 25 flights on the SGN-SIN flight. All flights will be operated by an Airbus A321.

Currently, Vietnam Airlines flies to 52 destinations in 17 countries, with nearly 300 daily flights, excluding the airline’s codeshared services. It has a network within East Asia, Southeast Asia, Europe, and Oceania.

READ MORE: Vietnam Airlines Takes Delivery of its First Airbus A350 XWB

As of November 2017, it operates the following aircraft 57 Airbus A321-200, 8 Airbus A330-200, 8 Airbus A350-900, and 11 Boeing 787-9.

Also, it’s expecting 18 Airbus A321neo, 8 Boeing 787-10, and extra 16 Airbus A350-900. All aircraft will be delivered between 2018 and 2019.