VietJet Takes Delivery of First Airbus A321neo and Upsizes Existing Order

MIAMI – The Vietnamese carrier, VietJet took delivery of its first Airbus A321neo, becoming the first South Asian airline to operate the aircraft.

The airline’s new A321neos will be powered by Pratt & Whitney engines seating 230 passengers. VieJet expects to use these aircraft on domestic routes.

This A321neo is the first of 30 single-aisle airliners that remain in order.

“This aircraft will be a real asset in VietJet’s expansion plans in such a competitive market. We look forward to seeing the A321neo flying in Vietjet colors,” said Fabrice Brégier, Airbus Chief Operating Officer, and President Commercial Aircraft.

VietJet also announced that it has converted an existing order for 42 A320neos to A321neos. Now, the low-cost carrier has a total of 73 A321neo and 11 A321ceo aircraft on order for future delivery.

“The A320 Family has contributed to VietJet’s impressive operational performance and helped to keep our costs extremely low. Upsizing our order to the A321neo reflects VietJet’s efforts to bring more comfort, joy, and safety to our valued passengers,” said Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, VietJet President, and CEO.

VietJet’s intentions to upsize the order was signed last month by Thi Phuong Thao and Fabrice Brégier.

“We are proud when a dynamic airline like VietJet endorses our products,” said Brégier. “The A321neo combines higher capacity with the lowest operating costs in its class, offering unbeatable efficiency.”

The A321 is the largest member of the A320 Family, seating up to 240 passengers. The A321neo offers a reduction in fuel consumption of 15% per seat from day one and 20% by 2020.

According to Airbus, the aircraft type already received 5,300 orders from 95 customers since its launch in 2010, and the A320neo Family has captured some 60% share of the market.

The Vietnamese low-cost carrier, VietJet, operates a fleet of 52 aircraft with the new addition composed by 25 Airbus A320-200, 26 A321-200, and one A321neo. It also has in order 180 aircraft: 100 Boeing 737 MAX, 72 Airbus A321neo, and eight A321-200.